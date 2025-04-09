American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $83.00.

AIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Shares of AIG opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44. American International Group has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.92%.

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

