Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $338.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $420.00 to $338.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CMI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cummins from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $430.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.75.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $265.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

