DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,071,000 after buying an additional 2,486,649 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $265,844,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 930,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,772,000 after buying an additional 845,941 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,855,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,021,000 after buying an additional 570,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $157.40 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $162.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

