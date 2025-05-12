DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $63.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

