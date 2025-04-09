VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Stake Trimmed by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.