O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $733,000 Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,782 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.0527 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.82%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.