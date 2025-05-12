Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Buys Shares of 2,100 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 202,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR opened at $103.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
