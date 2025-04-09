Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1,684.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 208.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

