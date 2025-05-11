TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,422.40. This trade represents a 23.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,510 shares of company stock worth $3,241,001. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

