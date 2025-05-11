Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Apex Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,823,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,179,000 after acquiring an additional 87,118 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $74.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

