Bokf Na Has $115,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHM opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.09.
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
