7,429 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Helen of Troy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $110.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $485.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.55 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

