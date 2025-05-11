Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.76 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 143,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 53,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AZN opened at $67.57 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $209.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

