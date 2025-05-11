25,646 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $807,878,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,171,000 after buying an additional 4,460,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,947,000 after buying an additional 4,158,219 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,115,000 after buying an additional 3,932,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,610,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,589 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

