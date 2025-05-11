5,085 Shares in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

KRUS stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.37 million, a PE ratio of -89.48 and a beta of 1.55. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRUS. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.