16,057 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 46,209 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Phreesia by 83.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,881.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 137,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,899.01. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $862,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,220. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,167. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

