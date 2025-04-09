RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Announces Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0951 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RMMZ opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67.

