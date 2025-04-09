iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.94.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

