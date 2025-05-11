iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWN stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $53.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

