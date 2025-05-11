Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1,348.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

OC opened at $136.43 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

