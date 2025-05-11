Centiva Capital LP Has $435,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in NetApp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 79,738 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NetApp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 649,322 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $75,373,000 after buying an additional 28,498 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetApp from $153.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,668. This represents a 78.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,755,705.60. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,676 shares of company stock worth $3,586,451. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.