Centiva Capital LP Takes $406,000 Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,532 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,002,000 after purchasing an additional 365,376 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in JFrog by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after purchasing an additional 797,949 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,211,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,028,000 after purchasing an additional 70,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

JFrog Trading Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 0.97. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 41,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $1,528,849.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,982,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,101,383.70. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409,432 shares in the company, valued at $158,386,797.44. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.