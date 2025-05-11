Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 240,756 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 184,341 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SA opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 0.67. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

