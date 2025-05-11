Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 341 ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Bokf Na bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,454.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Performance

ARKW opened at $106.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.91. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $126.12.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

