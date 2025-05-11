Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $9,840,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $150.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

