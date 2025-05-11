Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 82,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $7,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $5,131,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $4,820,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNK. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.
Shares of TNK opened at $45.27 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.10.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $115.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.
