Centiva Capital LP Has $417,000 Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in QCR were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in QCR by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth about $3,755,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of QCR by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of QCR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

In related news, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $31,415.20. This represents a 59.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $64,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,235.92. This represents a 2.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.01 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

