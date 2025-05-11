Centiva Capital LP Takes $424,000 Position in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of GRRR opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $44.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

