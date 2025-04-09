Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W cut Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MBUU

Malibu Boats Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 43,769 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,888,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,117,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.