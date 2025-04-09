What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for AXSM FY2025 Earnings?

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.28) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.40). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,771,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

