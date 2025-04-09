First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.
FA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the fourth quarter worth $71,695,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,227,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Advantage by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,584,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Advantage by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,350,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
