High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0593 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCF opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 19,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $131,984.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,776.04. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Moritz A. Sell acquired 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $26,787.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,867.01. The trade was a 68.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

