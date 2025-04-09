Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 12,021 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,021 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $350,009,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after buying an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVW opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

