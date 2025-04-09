Ranger Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Repligen accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $32,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 536,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,267,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. The trade was a 31.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.64.

Repligen Trading Down 6.2 %

RGEN opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $102.97 and a 12 month high of $182.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average of $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

