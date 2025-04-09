Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 107,136 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,136 shares during the period. Boot Barn makes up approximately 1.9% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $29,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.92.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.34. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.84 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

