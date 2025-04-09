Spreng Capital Management Inc. Makes New $984,000 Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

