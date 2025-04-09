Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 120.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 268.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 975,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,052,000 after buying an additional 710,881 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.73.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $151.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

