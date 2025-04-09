iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.0% of Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $498.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $513.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $579.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

