ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 340 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.0% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 31,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $182.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.72. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

