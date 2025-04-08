Greenland Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Greenland Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306,515 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease
In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,629,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,951,130.35. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Global Net Lease Stock Down 4.9 %
Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.19.
Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
