Greenland Capital Management LP Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Greenland Capital Management LP raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,651.42. This trade represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

