Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.09. 258,018,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,212% from the average session volume of 5,983,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
