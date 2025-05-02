38,863 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hayward by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hayward by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE HAYW opened at $14.05 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,041.48. The trade was a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.