Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $8.52 Million Investment in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 840,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OACCU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,065,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,538,000.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OACCU opened at $10.45 on Friday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Company Profile

We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated on June 28, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

