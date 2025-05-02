Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $5.90 Million Investment in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at $245,038,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Viking by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,086,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,724 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,036,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,319,000 after buying an additional 1,258,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.88. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Viking’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIK. Barclays decreased their target price on Viking from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Viking from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Viking to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $51.00 target price on Viking in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

