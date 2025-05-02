PDT Partners LLC Takes $707,000 Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Insperity by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64,536 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,326,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,838,000 after buying an additional 47,730 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,231,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $508,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,143,618.68. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson bought 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,479. This trade represents a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $106.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 72.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

