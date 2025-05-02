PDT Partners LLC Acquires 15,440 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 170.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nipun Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 320,237 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $6,273,442.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,909,571 shares in the company, valued at $56,998,495.89. The trade was a 12.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE IFS opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.19. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Intercorp Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Intercorp Financial Services Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

