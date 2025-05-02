Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.86 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 2,728.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,378 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $165,326,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1,261.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 241,331 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 211,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,916,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 163,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 52,622 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $437,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,435. This trade represents a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,919 shares of company stock worth $5,744,978 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZG. Benchmark raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “mixed” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.88. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

