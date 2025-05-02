1248 Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of 1248 Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 269,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

