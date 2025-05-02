1248 Management LLC Acquires Shares of 93,729 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000. Charles Schwab accounts for 3.0% of 1248 Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 287,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 86,101 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,111,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 247,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 282,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,384 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,482 shares of company stock valued at $40,288,720. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average is $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Partners reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

